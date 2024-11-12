Garment Mantra Lifestyle consolidated net profit rises 61.90% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.56% to Rs 34.61 croreNet profit of Garment Mantra Lifestyle rose 61.90% to Rs 0.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 4.56% to Rs 34.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 33.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales34.6133.10 5 OPM %6.074.95 -PBDT1.300.72 81 PBT1.120.56 100 NP0.680.42 62
