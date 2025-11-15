HMA Agro Industries consolidated net profit rises 72.81% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 47.04% to Rs 2155.34 crore

Net profit of HMA Agro Industries rose 72.81% to Rs 89.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 51.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 47.04% to Rs 2155.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1465.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.2155.341465.864.433.95125.1566.20117.0257.7989.7651.94

