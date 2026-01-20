GIFT Nifty suggests red start for key indices; Trump's Greenland takeover bid sours sentiment

GIFT Nifty:

GIFT Nifty January 2026 futures were down 21.00 points, suggesting a red opening for the Nifty 50 today.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 3,262.82 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 4,234.30 crore in the Indian equity market on 19 January 2026, provisional data showed.

The FIIs had sold shares worth Rs 29,315.22 so far in January. This follows their cash sales of Rs 34,349.62 crore in December and Rs 17,500.31 crore in November.

Global Markets:

Asian stocks fell on Tuesday as a resurgence of trade-war concerns hit risk sentiment and sparked selling in U.S. assets.

U.S. President Donald Trump's push to take control of Greenland by threatening additional tariffs - a move that risks fuelling trade tensions with Europe - has led to uncertainty in the markets with investors scurrying for safe-haven assets including the Swiss Franc and gold . The tensions have revived talk of the 'Sell America' trade that emerged in the aftermath of his sweeping "Liberation Day" levies last April, where investors sell U.S. stocks, dollar and Treasuries. That trade appeared to be gathering momentum in Asian hours on Tuesday. Trump's threats triggered a sharp pushback in Europe and his remarks have raised questions on the outlook of trade deals struck since then with Europe.

All eyes will now be on Davos where Trump is expected to meet global business leaders on Wednesday, as the U.S. president's presence looms large over the annual gathering of the global elite in Switzerland. Meanwhile, Japan's Nikkei saw some selling as investors looked ahead to next month's election. Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is seeking voter backing for increased spending, tax cuts and a new security strategy that is expected to accelerate a defence build-up. U.S. cash equity markets were closed on Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Domestic Market: Equity benchmarks closed lower on Monday as investor sentiment turned cautious amid renewed global trade tensions and disappointing earnings from index heavyweights. The Nifty slipping below the 25,600 mark, dragged by energy stocks.

Traders were unsettled after US President Donald Trump threatened fresh tariffs on eight European countries over their opposition to his Greenland bid, raising fears of an escalation in global trade wars and triggering volatility across global markets. Sentiment was further dented by uncertainty over the next US Federal Reserve chair after Trump signalled Kevin Hassett may continue in his current role, tempering expectations of aggressive rate cuts in 2026. Back home, persistent foreign institutional selling weighed on sentiment, with FIIs remaining net sellers for a ninth straight session. Market mood was further hit by weak December-quarter earnings. Wipro's subdued outlook for the March quarter added to the caution. ICICI Bank also came under pressure after reporting higher-than-expected provisions for bad loans.