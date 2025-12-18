Home First Finance Company India allots 28,601 equity shares under ESOP

Home First Finance Company India has allotted 28,601 equity shares under ESOP on 18 December 2025. The paid-up share capital of the Company has accordingly increased from Rs. 20,77,89,222 consisting of 10,38,94,611 equity shares having a face value of Rs. 2/- each to Rs. 20,78,46,424 consisting of 10,39,23,212 equity shares having a face value of Rs. 2/- each.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News