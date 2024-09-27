Kamdhenu Ventures Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Mukta Arts Ltd, Asian Hotels (East) Ltd, Pokarna Ltd and Global Surfaces Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 27 September 2024. Mukta Arts Ltd, Asian Hotels (East) Ltd, Pokarna Ltd and Global Surfaces Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 27 September 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Kamdhenu Ventures Ltd tumbled 20.00% to Rs 46.65 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.41 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12.19 lakh shares in the past one month.

Mukta Arts Ltd lost 8.74% to Rs 100.7. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 51070 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17735 shares in the past one month.

Asian Hotels (East) Ltd crashed 7.40% to Rs 130.1. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 5809 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3773 shares in the past one month.

Pokarna Ltd plummeted 5.86% to Rs 1039.55. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 11022 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17060 shares in the past one month.

Global Surfaces Ltd corrected 5.11% to Rs 218.25. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 55752 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 58153 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News