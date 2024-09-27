Volumes spurt at Westlife Foodworld Ltd counter

Westlife Foodworld Ltd registered volume of 39.46 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 40.38 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 97742 shares Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd, Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd, Praj Industries Ltd, Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 27 September 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Westlife Foodworld Ltd registered volume of 39.46 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 40.38 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 97742 shares. The stock rose 6.66% to Rs.935.05. Volumes stood at 41596 shares in the last session.

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd notched up volume of 265.17 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 19.73 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 13.44 lakh shares. The stock rose 1.69% to Rs.653.30. Volumes stood at 19.46 lakh shares in the last session.

Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd notched up volume of 2041.34 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 15.17 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 134.60 lakh shares. The stock rose 10.12% to Rs.52.99. Volumes stood at 87.87 lakh shares in the last session.

Praj Industries Ltd clocked volume of 118.52 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 15.07 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7.87 lakh shares. The stock gained 5.20% to Rs.799.70. Volumes stood at 4.38 lakh shares in the last session.

Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd notched up volume of 113.3 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.17 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 21.93 lakh shares. The stock rose 6.84% to Rs.654.65. Volumes stood at 19.3 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News