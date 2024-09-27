Telecom stocks edge lower

Telecom stocks were trading in red, with the BSE Telecommunication index decreasing 27.2 points or 0.85% at 3176.3 at 13:45 IST. Among the components of the BSE Telecommunication index, ITI Ltd (down 2.97%), Bharti Airtel Ltd (down 2.11%),HFCL Ltd (down 1.58%),Route Mobile Ltd (down 1.53%),Indus Towers Ltd (down 0.64%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Tata Communications Ltd (down 0.42%), and Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (down 0.14%). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp On the other hand, Optiemus Infracom Ltd (up 1.97%), Railtel Corporation of India Ltd (up 1.38%), and Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd (up 1.17%) turned up.

At 13:45 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 120.68 or 0.21% at 57172.64.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 30.47 points or 0.18% at 17106.85.

The Nifty 50 index was down 15.05 points or 0.06% at 26201.

The BSE Sensex index was down 186.71 points or 0.22% at 85649.41.

On BSE,2033 shares were trading in green, 1837 were trading in red and 143 were unchanged.

