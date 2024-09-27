Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Telecom stocks edge lower

Telecom stocks edge lower

Image
Last Updated : Sep 27 2024 | 3:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Telecom stocks were trading in red, with the BSE Telecommunication index decreasing 27.2 points or 0.85% at 3176.3 at 13:45 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Telecommunication index, ITI Ltd (down 2.97%), Bharti Airtel Ltd (down 2.11%),HFCL Ltd (down 1.58%),Route Mobile Ltd (down 1.53%),Indus Towers Ltd (down 0.64%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Tata Communications Ltd (down 0.42%), and Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (down 0.14%).

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

On the other hand, Optiemus Infracom Ltd (up 1.97%), Railtel Corporation of India Ltd (up 1.38%), and Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd (up 1.17%) turned up.

At 13:45 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 120.68 or 0.21% at 57172.64.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 30.47 points or 0.18% at 17106.85.

The Nifty 50 index was down 15.05 points or 0.06% at 26201.

More From This Section

Real Estate stocks edge lower

ARCHIES Company Secretary resigns

Indices trade sideways; IT shares rally

Sensex, Nifty pare gains; European mkt opens higher

Alembic Pharma gets USFDA nod for Paliperidone extended-release Tablets

The BSE Sensex index was down 186.71 points or 0.22% at 85649.41.

On BSE,2033 shares were trading in green, 1837 were trading in red and 143 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Sun Pharma gains 3%; hits new high on UBS 'Buy' rating, sees more upside

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Benchmarks red, Sensex at 85,600, Nifty below 26,200; Oil up, Realty down

Swiggy's recipe for success: DRHP reveals key ingredients ahead of IPO

India vs Bangladesh HIGHLIGHTS, 2nd Test Day 1: Play called off due to rain, BAN at 107/3

LIVE news: Kerala confirms second mpox case, health department issues guidelines

First Published: Sep 27 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story