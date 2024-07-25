Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Home First Finance Company India standalone net profit rises 26.98% in the June 2024 quarter

Home First Finance Company India standalone net profit rises 26.98% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 25 2024 | 5:05 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 32.42% to Rs 335.51 crore

Net profit of Home First Finance Company India rose 26.98% to Rs 87.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 69.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 32.42% to Rs 335.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 253.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales335.51253.37 32 OPM %80.1376.84 -PBDT116.9892.68 26 PBT113.5290.03 26 NP87.7769.12 27

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

LIVE news: NTA releases revised NEET-UG exam results after Supreme Court order

Goa, Thailand, Bali, Coorg: Top 10 destinations for August holidays in 2024

Parliament LIVE: There's undeclared emergency in country, says Congress MP Charanjit Singh Channi

Google Maps to allow direct booking of Metro tickets in Kochi, Chennai

I-T Act review attempt to make it simpler for taxpayers: CBDT chairman

First Published: Jul 25 2024 | 4:47 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story