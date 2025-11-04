Home First Finance Company India standalone net profit rises 42.96% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 27.92% to Rs 475.86 crore

Net profit of Home First Finance Company India rose 42.96% to Rs 131.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 92.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 27.92% to Rs 475.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 371.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.475.86371.9979.5880.17177.78123.98173.24120.36131.8592.23

