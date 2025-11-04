Jubilant Agri & Consumer Products standalone net profit rises 86.29% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 28.07% to Rs 513.72 crore

Net profit of Jubilant Agri & Consumer Products rose 86.29% to Rs 46.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 25.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 28.07% to Rs 513.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 401.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.513.72401.1113.3310.5767.3038.2362.9934.2646.8725.16

