Honda India Power Products standalone net profit declines 12.68% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 32.43% to Rs 270.40 crore

Net profit of Honda India Power Products declined 12.68% to Rs 16.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 19.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 32.43% to Rs 270.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 204.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.

