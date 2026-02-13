Honda India Power Products standalone net profit declines 12.68% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 32.43% to Rs 270.40 croreNet profit of Honda India Power Products declined 12.68% to Rs 16.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 19.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 32.43% to Rs 270.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 204.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales270.40204.18 32 OPM %11.8310.19 -PBDT40.3331.15 29 PBT34.5725.74 34 NP16.6719.09 -13
