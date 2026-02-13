Indices trade in negative terrain; oil & gas shares slide for 2nd day

Oil& gas shares declined for second consecutive trading session.
At 12:25 PM ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex tumbled 684.33 points or 0.83% to 82,984.27. The Nifty 50 index tanked 219 points or 0.86% to 25,587.40.
The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index dropped 1.01% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index slipped 0.88%.
The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 1,223 shares rose and 2,732 shares fell. A total of 179 shares were unchanged.
Derivatives:
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rallied 6.67% to 12.51. The Nifty 24 February 2026 futures were trading at 25,628.30, at a premium of 40.9 points as compared with the spot at 25,587.40.
The Nifty option chain for the 24 February 2026 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 68.6 lakh contracts at the 26,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 58.2 lakh contracts was seen at the 25,500 strike price.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Oil& Gas index fell 1.56% to 12,015. The index rose 2.76% in the two consecutive trading sessions.
Mahanagar Gas (down 3.62%), Oil India (down 3.51%), Adani Total Gas (down 3.02%), Oil & Natural Gas Corpn (down 2.84%) and Petronet LNG (down 2.24%) were the top losers. Among the other losers were Reliance Industries (down 1.88%), Indraprastha Gas (down 1.38%), Aegis Logistics (down 1.15%), GAIL (India) (down 1.03%) and Indian Oil Corporation (down 0.68%) declined.
