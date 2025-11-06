UPL reports consolidated net profit of Rs 553.00 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.38% to Rs 12019.00 crore

Net profit of UPL reported to Rs 553.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 443.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 8.38% to Rs 12019.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 11090.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.12019.0011090.0036.8430.843894.002461.003123.001764.00553.00-443.00

