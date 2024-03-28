Hong Kong Market rebounds 0.9%

Xi pledged more policy support to improve its business environment in a meeting with more than a dozen US business executives from companies that included Blackstone, Pfizer and Qualcomm in Beijing on Wednesday, underscoring Beijings efforts to restore confidence and arrest a slide in foreign direct investment. He also dismissed the narratives that Chinas economy was collapsing and that growth had peaked, vowing a greater scope for foreign businesses and deeper reforms.
At closing bell, the benchmark Hang Seng Index inclined by 148.58 points, or 0.91%, to 16,541.42. The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index climbed up 82.66 points, or 1.44%, to 5,810.79.
Shares of home appliances maker Haier Smart Home jumping 8.2% to HK$24.35 after posting better-than-estimated full-year results for 2023.
Smartphone maker Xiaomi added 1.2% to HK$14.94 ahead of the announcement of the official price range and order placements of its first electric-vehicle model,
