Hospital stocks surge following FM's announcement of cancer centers in district hospital

Shares of hospital stocks surged following the Finance Minister's announcement regarding the establishment of cancer centers in all district hospitals.

Krsnaa Diagnostics (up 4.03%), Max Healthcare (up 1.95%), Jupiter Life Line Hospitals (up 1.75%), GPT Healthcare (up 1.84%), Indraprastha Medical Corp. (up 2.28%), Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (up 1.36%), and Thyrocare Technologies (up 0.45%) edged higher.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is currently presenting the Union Budget 2025-26 in the Lok Sabha today, marking the Modi government's second budget in its third term. This will be Sitharamans eighth consecutive budget since 2019.

The budget session will take place in two phases: the first part runs until February 13, while the second session will be held from 10 March 2025 to 04 April 2025.

