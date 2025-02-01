Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

FM announces PM Dhan Dhyan Krishi Yojana; Scheme to benefit 1.7 cr farmers

Last Updated : Feb 01 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday announced PM Dhan Dhyan Krishi Yojana, covering 100 districts with low yields, modern crop intensity and below-average credit parameters. Presenting her record eighth consecutive budget, she also said that the scheme would benefit 1.7 crore farmers. She added the government will launch rural prosperity, and resilience programme focusing on youth, women and farmers.

First Published: Feb 01 2025 | 11:30 AM IST

