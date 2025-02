FM announces PM Dhan Dhyan Krishi Yojana; Scheme to benefit 1.7 cr farmers

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday announced PM Dhan Dhyan Krishi Yojana, covering 100 districts with low yields, modern crop intensity and below-average credit parameters. Presenting her record eighth consecutive budget, she also said that the scheme would benefit 1.7 crore farmers. She added the government will launch rural prosperity, and resilience programme focusing on youth, women and farmers.

