The government will set up Manufacturing mission to provide policy support to industries.

The National Manufacturing Mission will further enchance the Make in India mission. A institute to be set up in Bihar for food processing.

India will become global hub for toys.

New scheme to be launched for 5 lakh women, first time entrepreneurs for term loans for next 5 years. The FM announced Credit Guarantee Scheme for Startups increased to 20Cr.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News