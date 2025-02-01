Kaveri Seed, Mangalam Seeds soar after Govt announces National Mission for Seeds

Shares of two agricultural seed companies surged in trade after the Union Government announced its intent to make India 'aatmanirbhar' in agricultural seeds.

In her Budget Speech, the Finance Minsiter said that the Government will launch a National Mission for edible oil & seeds with an aim to promote 'Aatmanirbharta in the agricultural sector.

Following the announcement, Kaveri Seed Company surged 8.73% to Rs 977.85 while Mangalam Seeds zoomed 9.50% to 227.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is currently presenting the Union Budget 2025-26 in the Lok Sabha today, marking the Modi government's second budget in its third term. This will be Sitharamans eighth consecutive budget since 2019.

The budget session will take place in two phases: the first part runs until February 13, while the second session will be held from 10 March 2025 to 04 April 2025.

