Sales rise 11.49% to Rs 2065.22 croreNet profit of Housing & Urban Development Corporation rose 9.55% to Rs 700.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 639.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 11.49% to Rs 2065.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1852.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 24.41% to Rs 2116.69 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1701.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.42% to Rs 7784.29 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 7049.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
