Housing &amp; Urban Development Corporation consolidated net profit rises 9.55% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 4:51 PM IST
Sales rise 11.49% to Rs 2065.22 crore

Net profit of Housing & Urban Development Corporation rose 9.55% to Rs 700.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 639.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 11.49% to Rs 2065.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1852.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 24.41% to Rs 2116.69 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1701.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.42% to Rs 7784.29 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 7049.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales2065.221852.38 11 7784.297049.46 10 OPM %99.61108.36 -98.2896.05 - PBDT945.60867.07 9 2853.252300.53 24 PBT943.12864.26 9 2843.392289.22 24 NP700.16639.14 10 2116.691701.43 24

First Published: May 24 2024 | 4:25 PM IST

