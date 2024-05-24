Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jamna Auto Industries consolidated net profit rises 4.34% in the March 2024 quarter

Jamna Auto Industries consolidated net profit rises 4.34% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 4:51 PM IST
Sales rise 0.99% to Rs 640.15 crore

Net profit of Jamna Auto Industries rose 4.34% to Rs 54.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 52.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.99% to Rs 640.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 633.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 22.00% to Rs 205.41 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 168.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 4.36% to Rs 2426.77 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2325.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales640.15633.89 1 2426.772325.32 4 OPM %13.8612.54 -13.4911.24 - PBDT88.0481.28 8 327.50270.39 21 PBT77.9770.72 10 283.26229.38 23 NP54.7752.49 4 205.41168.37 22

First Published: May 24 2024 | 4:25 PM IST

