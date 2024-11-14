Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / HOV Services consolidated net profit rises 9.59% in the September 2024 quarter

HOV Services consolidated net profit rises 9.59% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 1:05 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 30.07% to Rs 5.58 crore

Net profit of HOV Services rose 9.59% to Rs 0.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 30.07% to Rs 5.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales5.584.29 30 OPM %15.9516.32 -PBDT1.331.14 17 PBT1.080.98 10 NP0.800.73 10

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Australia vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 1st T20: AUS vs PAK toss delayed due to rain

KTR named in police remand report over Vikarabad collector attack in T'gana

Premium

Vedanta slumps 15% from Sept 30 peak: Blip or a bearish turn for stock?

Varun Beverages up 5% on launching QIP, to raise up to Rs 7,500 crore

LIVE: After Mumbai Airport, Nagpur-Kolkata flight gets bomb threat; lands in Raipur

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story