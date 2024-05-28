Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Howard Hotels standalone net profit declines 95.92% in the March 2024 quarter

Howard Hotels standalone net profit declines 95.92% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 9:12 AM IST
Sales rise 37.80% to Rs 4.63 crore

Net profit of Howard Hotels declined 95.92% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 37.80% to Rs 4.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 28.38% to Rs 0.95 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 28.17% to Rs 13.15 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales4.633.36 38 13.1510.26 28 OPM %8.2129.17 -14.0717.35 - PBDT0.501.01 -50 1.891.71 11 PBT0.340.92 -63 1.271.17 9 NP0.020.49 -96 0.950.74 28

First Published: May 28 2024 | 7:39 AM IST

