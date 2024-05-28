Howard Hotels standalone net profit declines 95.92% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 37.80% to Rs 4.63 crore

Net profit of Howard Hotels declined 95.92% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 37.80% to Rs 4.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 28.38% to Rs 0.95 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 28.17% to Rs 13.15 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

4.633.3613.1510.268.2129.1714.0717.350.501.011.891.710.340.921.271.170.020.490.950.74

