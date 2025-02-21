Ministry of Labour & Employment says 17.01 lakh new workers enrolled under ESI Scheme in Dec-24

The provisional payroll data of ESIC revealed that 17.01 lakh new employees have been added in the month of December, 2024. 20,360 new establishments have been brought under the social security ambit of the ESI Scheme in the month of December, 2024 thus ensuring social security to more workers.Through the data, it is noticeable that out of the total 17.01 lakh employees added during the month, 8.22 lakh employees amounting to around 48.35% of the total registrations belong to the age group of upto 25 years.

