HPL Electric & Power consolidated net profit rises 8.28% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 2.51% to Rs 383.03 crore

Net profit of HPL Electric & Power rose 8.28% to Rs 18.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 17.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 2.51% to Rs 383.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 392.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.383.03392.9115.1414.2936.5733.1425.0223.0118.4317.02

Powered by Capital Market - Live News