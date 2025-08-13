Fiem Industries consolidated net profit rises 17.65% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.25% to Rs 649.64 crore

Net profit of Fiem Industries rose 17.65% to Rs 57.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 48.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 13.25% to Rs 649.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 573.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.649.64573.6213.7813.6994.9881.5277.7766.4157.5248.89

