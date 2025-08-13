IZMO consolidated net profit declines 0.50% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 18.77% to Rs 56.51 crore

Net profit of IZMO declined 0.50% to Rs 6.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 6.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 18.77% to Rs 56.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 47.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.56.5147.5817.1119.5510.209.916.006.036.006.03

