KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation consolidated net profit declines 64.62% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation declined 64.62% to Rs 19.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 54.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 33.04% to Rs 59.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 88.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.59.3788.67-0.4217.9425.3360.6024.5359.7819.1554.12

