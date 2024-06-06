Home / Markets / Capital Market News / HSBC Investdirect Financial Services India standalone net profit rises 52.26% in the March 2024 quarter

HSBC Investdirect Financial Services India standalone net profit rises 52.26% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 06 2024 | 6:04 PM IST
Sales rise 75.59% to Rs 42.09 crore

Net profit of HSBC Investdirect Financial Services India rose 52.26% to Rs 9.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 75.59% to Rs 42.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 23.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 35.79% to Rs 32.29 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 23.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 74.26% to Rs 142.49 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 81.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales42.0923.97 76 142.4981.77 74 OPM %92.5689.32 -90.2986.87 - PBDT12.658.74 45 43.0732.37 33 PBT12.578.67 45 42.7732.09 33 NP9.796.43 52 32.2923.78 36

First Published: Jun 06 2024 | 5:51 PM IST

