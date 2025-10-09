Hubtown announces receipt of OC for two towers of its Rising City project in Mumbai

Rare Townships (RTPL), a subsidiary of Hubtown, has obtained the Occupation Certificate (OC) for two wings (Manhattan Residency - Tower A4 and Detroit Residency - Tower A5) of its Rising City project, located at Ghatkopar, Mumbai. The company has achieved sales of 1.23 lacs square feet (~75% of the total area) between the 2 towers.

