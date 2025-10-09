Home / Markets / Capital Market News / MosChip launches MosChip AgenticSky - a suite of Agentic AI accelerators and solutions

MosChip launches MosChip AgenticSky - a suite of Agentic AI accelerators and solutions

Image
Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
MosChip Technologies announced the launch of MosChip AgenticSky, a suite of Agentic AI accelerators and solutions designed to help product companies engineer the next wave of adaptive, AI-led products across machines, devices, and edge systems.

In today's AI-led Product Era, customers expect more from their products - machines that act proactively, adapt to context, and build trust through transparent interactions. For OEMs, however, developing such products has often been slow, complex, and costly. AgenticSky is designed to bridge this gap, helping product teams cut development cycles by up to 40% while embedding autonomy, adaptability, and trusted intelligence into every product.

AgenticSky introduces a family of AgenticSky Cores - reusable and configurable accelerators that product teams can tailor to different functional roles. These include VisionCore for visual intelligence, HMICore for human-machine interaction, ControllerCore for device opmization, and WearableCore for continuous health and lifestyle support. Each Core is powered by the AgenticSky Fabric, a reconfigurable four-layer framework that enables products to perceive, interpret, decide, and engage like trusted digital companions.

First Published: Oct 09 2025 | 10:30 AM IST

