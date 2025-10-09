MosChip launches MosChip AgenticSky - a suite of Agentic AI accelerators and solutions

MosChip Technologies announced the launch of MosChip AgenticSky, a suite of Agentic AI accelerators and solutions designed to help product companies engineer the next wave of adaptive, AI-led products across machines, devices, and edge systems.

In today's AI-led Product Era, customers expect more from their products - machines that act proactively, adapt to context, and build trust through transparent interactions. For OEMs, however, developing such products has often been slow, complex, and costly. AgenticSky is designed to bridge this gap, helping product teams cut development cycles by up to 40% while embedding autonomy, adaptability, and trusted intelligence into every product.