MosChip launches MosChip AgenticSky - a suite of Agentic AI accelerators and solutions

MosChip Technologies announced the launch of MosChip AgenticSky, a suite of Agentic AI accelerators and solutions designed to help product companies engineer the next wave of adaptive, AI-led products across machines, devices, and edge systems.
In today's AI-led Product Era, customers expect more from their products - machines that act proactively, adapt to context, and build trust through transparent interactions. For OEMs, however, developing such products has often been slow, complex, and costly. AgenticSky is designed to bridge this gap, helping product teams cut development cycles by up to 40% while embedding autonomy, adaptability, and trusted intelligence into every product.
AgenticSky introduces a family of AgenticSky Cores - reusable and configurable accelerators that product teams can tailor to different functional roles. These include VisionCore for visual intelligence, HMICore for human-machine interaction, ControllerCore for device opmization, and WearableCore for continuous health and lifestyle support. Each Core is powered by the AgenticSky Fabric, a reconfigurable four-layer framework that enables products to perceive, interpret, decide, and engage like trusted digital companions.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app