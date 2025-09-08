HUDCO signs MoU with Nagpur Metropolitan Region Development Authority

For collaboration and funding up to Rs 11,300 cr towards land acquisition, housing and infra projects in Nagpur Metropolitan Region

Housing & Urban Development Corporation has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Nagpur Metropolitan Region Development Authority (NMRDA), Maharashtra, on 8 September 2025 at Mumbai.

The non-binding MoU has been entered to establish robust collaborative working partnership between HUDCO and NMRDA wherein HUDCO shall explore and provide funds up to Rs. 11,300 crore over a period of five years, for land acquisition, housing, and development of Infrastructure Projects in Nagpur Metropolitan Region. Further, HUDCO will also extend Consultancy services and Capacity Building activities to meet the emerging requirements of NMRDA.