Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / HUDCO to consider increase in borrowing programme for FY204-25

HUDCO to consider increase in borrowing programme for FY204-25

Image
Last Updated : Jan 15 2025 | 1:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

At board meet scheduled on 22 January 2025

The Board of Housing & Urban Development Corporation will meet on 22 January 2025 to consider enhancement of existing borrowing plan/ programme for the financial year 2024-25 from Rs.40,000 crore to Rs.55,000 crore subject to the outstanding borrowings at any given point of time not exceeding the overall borrowing limit approved by the shareholders.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sky Gold partners with Aditya Birla Jewellery

Sky Gold rises after onboarding Aditya Birla Jewellery as new client

Oriental Hotels PAT slides 15% YoY in Q3 FY25

NBCC gains on bagging multiple orders worth Rs 405 crore

Alembic Pharmaceuticals receives USFDA approval for Brexpiprazole Tablets

First Published: Jan 15 2025 | 1:06 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story