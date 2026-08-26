The offer received bids for 92.10 crore shares as against 1.84 crore shares on offer.

Hy-Tech Engineers received bids for 92,10,86,326 shares as against 1,84,45,406 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 17:00 IST on 26 August 2026. The issue was subscribed 19.31 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 24 August 2026 and will close on 27 August 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 50 and 53 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 283 equity shares and multiples thereof.

The offer comprises fresh issue by the company as well as offer for sale by the selling shareholders. The fresh issue comprises issue of new equity shares of Rs 5 each aggregating to Rs 60 crore and the offer for sale comprise sale of 1,42,89,450 equity shares of Rs 5 each. The entire offer for sale is by promoters.

Of the net proceeds from fresh issue the company will utilize Rs 16 crore towards repayment of certain outstanding borrowings availed by the company, Rs 29.966 crore towards funding capital expenditure requirement of the company for expansion at Kavathe Unit, Shirwal Unit and Pithampur Unit I. The balance is towards general corporate purposes.Post-expansion, the estimated installed capacity at Shirwal, Pithampur Unit-I and Kavathe is expected to increase by 45.00%, 83.08% and 41.25 % respectively, subject to timely commissioning. Ahead of the IPO, Hy-Tech Engineers on Friday, 24 August 2026, raised Rs 40.72 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 76.83 lakh shares at Rs 53 each to 8 anchor investors.

Hy-Tech Engineers, promoted by Hemant Tukaram Mondkar, a technocrat, is an engineering company engaged in the design, manufacture and supply of hydraulic fittings catering to diverse industrial applications, with over four decades of operational experience in the hydraulics industry. Its product portfolio comprises standard hydraulic fittings viz. DIN-metric fittings, JIC flared and flareless fittings, O-Ring Face Seal (ORFS) fittings and conversion fittings, as well as fittings customized to customer specifications. The company caters to diverse application needs across industries such as construction machinery, automotive, farming machinery, injection moulding machines and hydraulic systems. In addition, it has obtained certification which enables it to cater to sectors such as railways and defence, thereby expanding its addressable market.