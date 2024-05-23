Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hypersoft Technologies reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.52 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Hypersoft Technologies reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.52 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 23 2024 | 1:50 PM IST
Sales decline 9.52% to Rs 0.19 crore

Net loss of Hypersoft Technologies reported to Rs 0.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 9.52% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.67 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 4.60% to Rs 0.83 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.190.21 -10 0.830.87 -5 OPM %-100.0014.29 --38.55-13.79 - PBDT-0.150.06 PL -0.23-0.03 -667 PBT-0.130.05 PL -0.25-0.08 -213 NP-0.520.03 PL -0.67-0.11 -509

First Published: May 23 2024 | 1:42 PM IST

