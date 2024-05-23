Hypersoft Technologies reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.52 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 9.52% to Rs 0.19 crore

Net loss of Hypersoft Technologies reported to Rs 0.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 9.52% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.67 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 4.60% to Rs 0.83 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

0.190.210.830.87-100.0014.29-38.55-13.79-0.150.06-0.23-0.03-0.130.05-0.25-0.08-0.520.03-0.67-0.11

