Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems standalone net profit declines 48.64% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 23 2024 | 1:50 PM IST
Sales decline 35.32% to Rs 61.95 crore

Net profit of Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems declined 48.64% to Rs 2.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 35.32% to Rs 61.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 95.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 29.95% to Rs 13.96 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 19.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 6.33% to Rs 337.97 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 360.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales61.9595.78 -35 337.97360.82 -6 OPM %4.125.99 -4.707.52 - PBDT3.716.44 -42 22.1929.66 -25 PBT2.865.74 -50 19.0627.20 -30 NP2.084.05 -49 13.9619.93 -30

First Published: May 23 2024 | 1:41 PM IST

