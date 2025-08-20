Hyundai Motor India corrects after sharp rally

Hyundai Motor India fell 2.9% to Rs 2,510 on Tuesday as investors booked profits following a sharp uptrend.

The stock had surged 15.5% in the past two sessions, taking its one-month gains to 18.2% and three-month gains to 33.1%. It touched a record high of Rs 2,624.30 on 19 August 2025.

Last week, a foreign brokerage initiated coverage with a 'Buy' rating and a target price of Rs 2,600, citing Hyundais strong product pipeline, planned capacity expansion, and supportive macroeconomic trends. The brokerage said the companys strategic catch-up plan, including new launches and ramped-up production, would help it capture additional market share in the years ahead.