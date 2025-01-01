Hyundai Motor India sells 55,078 units in Dec'24

Records highest ever domestic sales of 6.05 lakh units in CY 2024

Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) recorded its highest ever yearly domestic sales of 6,05,433 units in CY 2024. HMIL achieved total sales of 7,64,119 units (Domestic + Export) in CY 2024.

In December 2024, HMIL reported total monthly sales of 55,078 units compared to 56,450 units sold in December 2023, recording a decline of 2.4%. Total sales include domestic sales of 42,208 units (down 1.3%) and exports of 12,870 units (down 6.1%).

Commenting on HMIL sales, Tarun Garg, Whole-time Director and Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India Limited said, HMIL has managed to sustain sales momentum in 2024, despite strong headwinds faced by the industry at large. Achieving highest ever domestic sales three years in a row, reflects customers' preference for brand Hyundai as their trusted smart mobility solutions provider. Introduction of the innovative Hy-CNG Duo technology in 2024 resonated well with buyers, translating to the highest ever CNG contribution of 13.1% to HMIL's domestic sales in CY 2024, against 10.4% in CY 2023. By achieving highest ever yearly domestic sales of 1,86,919 Lakh units, Hyundai CRETA continued to strengthen HMIL's position as an SUV leader, helping HMIL accomplish highest ever domestic SUV contribution of 67.6% in CY 2024. We are confident that the upcoming CRETA Electric, will further expand the appeal of this Undisputed, Ultimate SUV.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News