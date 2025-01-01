Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Power Mech Projects wins project of Rs 294 cr

Power Mech Projects wins project of Rs 294 cr

Last Updated : Jan 01 2025 | 4:04 PM IST
Power Mech Projects has secured a Rs 294 crore (excluding GST and an incentive amount of Rs 1.25 crore per unit after achieving the Synchronization within stipulated time) order from Adani Power (APL) for Overhauling services, condition assessment, Erection, Testing, Commissioning and manpower assistance for Performance Guarantee Test of Steam Generator (SG) and Steam Turbine Generator (STG) and its Auxiliaries for Unit 3 and 4 of 2x660 MW Korba Phase-II Thermal Power Project.

First Published: Jan 01 2025 | 3:47 PM IST

