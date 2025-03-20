Hyundai Motor to hike prices by up to 3% in April 2025

Hyundai Motor India announced that it will increase of prices up to 3% which will be effective in April 2025.

The company stated that the price hike is due to rising input costs, increased commodity prices and higher operational expenses, among other factors. The quantum of price increase will vary based on the variants and models.

Tarun Garg, whole-time director and chief operating officer, HMIL, said, At Hyundai Motor India, we strive to absorb rising costs to the extent possible, ensuring minimal impact on our customers. However, with the sustained increase in operational expenses, it has now become imperative to pass on a part of this cost escalation through a minor price adjustment. The price increase will be effective in April 2025. We remain committed to making consistent internal efforts to minimize any future impact on our valued customers.

The official announcement was made on 19 March 2025, after market hours.

Hyundai Motor India is a part of the Hyundai Motor Group, which is the third largest auto original equipment manufacturer (OEM) in the world based on passenger vehicle sales in CY23. Manufactures and sells reliable, feature-rich, and innovative four-wheeler passenger vehicles backed by the latest technology. Additionally, parts such as transmissions and engines are also manufactured.

The company had reported an 18.6% fall in net profit to Rs 1,160.73 crore on a 1.3% decline in revenue to Rs 16,647.99 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Q3 FY24.

The scrip rose 0.37% to currently trade at Rs 1,621.20 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News