Rattanindia Enterprises gains on Nepal foray

Rattanindia Enterprises jumped 2.09% to Rs 42.90 after the company announced that Revolt Motors will enter Nepal.

Revolt Motors will partner with MV Dugar Group, one of Nepal's leading automotive groups. A flagship Revolt Hub is scheduled to open in Kathmandu in April 2025. The Kathmandu Hub will showcase Revolt's full range of electric motorcycles. Customers will also have access to official accessories and branded merchandise.

To ensure a positive ownership experience, Revolt Motors will establish a robust after-sales infrastructure, including fully equipped service stations at all dealership locations across Nepal. Within the next three to four months, the company plans to open fifteen showrooms in major cities throughout Nepal. This expansion will increase the accessibility of Revolts electric mobility solutions to a wider customer base.

Anjali Rattan, chairperson, RattanIndia Enterprises, said, "Nepal is a key strategic market for Revolt Motors, given its strong push for clean energy and growing demand for sustainable mobility. This expansion aligns with our vision to drive electric mobility across international markets, with plans to enter Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa soon."

RattanIndia Enterprises serves as the growth engine of the RattanIndia Group dedicated to pioneering new-age businesses. With a focus on innovative technologies, RattanIndia Enterprises is driving the transformation of various industries, including Electric Mobility (Revolt Motors), E-commerce (Cocoblu Retail), Fashion brands (Neo Brands), Fintech (WeFin), and Drones (Neosky), with the goal of positively impacting the lives of millions of Indians.

The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 170.43 crore in Q3 FY25 as against net profit of Rs 187.35 crore in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations rose 2.2% year-on-year to Rs 1,921.49 crore in Q3 December 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News