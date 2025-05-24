I K F Finance standalone net profit declines 11.26% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 39.40% to Rs 189.08 crore

Net profit of I K F Finance declined 11.26% to Rs 26.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 29.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 39.40% to Rs 189.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 135.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 40.25% to Rs 107.95 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 76.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 49.82% to Rs 650.25 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 434.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

