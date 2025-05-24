Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tamilnadu Steel Tubes reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Tamilnadu Steel Tubes reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 24 2025 | 5:17 PM IST
Sales rise 7.56% to Rs 20.35 crore

Net loss of Tamilnadu Steel Tubes reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.56% to Rs 20.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 18.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 64.29% to Rs 0.10 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 3.30% to Rs 73.86 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 71.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales20.3518.92 8 73.8671.50 3 OPM %1.03-0.79 -1.270.71 - PBDT0.070.11 -36 0.470.42 12 PBT-0.060.02 PL 0.130.08 63 NP-0.050.21 PL 0.100.28 -64

