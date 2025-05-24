Andhra Petrochemicals reports standalone net loss of Rs 15.25 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 48.48% to Rs 143.45 crore

Net loss of Andhra Petrochemicals reported to Rs 15.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 43.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 48.48% to Rs 143.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 278.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 18.13 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 63.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 36.36% to Rs 501.89 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 788.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

143.45278.46501.89788.67-11.4420.94-4.5710.67-12.3062.89-4.22100.91-15.9459.19-18.8086.08-15.2543.93-18.1363.40

