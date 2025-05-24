Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles (Arni) reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.39 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles (Arni) reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.39 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 24 2025 | 5:17 PM IST
Sales decline 7.49% to Rs 26.18 crore

Net Loss of Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles (Arni) reported to Rs 4.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 4.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 7.49% to Rs 26.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 28.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 21.32 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 19.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 21.70% to Rs 99.54 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 127.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales26.1828.30 -7 99.54127.12 -22 OPM %-13.48-10.85 --14.42-11.02 - PBDT-3.76-3.55 -6 -19.32-18.05 -7 PBT-4.21-4.03 -4 -21.14-19.98 -6 NP-4.39-4.03 -9 -21.32-19.98 -7

First Published: May 24 2025 | 5:06 PM IST

