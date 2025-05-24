Wires & Fabriks (S.A) reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.31 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 0.57% to Rs 26.58 crore

Net profit of Wires & Fabriks (S.A) remain constant at Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 0.57% to Rs 26.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 26.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 0.67% to Rs 1.50 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 0.39% to Rs 109.02 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 108.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

26.5826.43109.02108.6023.2514.7916.1716.193.043.0211.4412.670.510.172.111.310.310.311.501.49

