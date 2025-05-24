Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Wires & Fabriks (S.A) reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.31 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Wires & Fabriks (S.A) reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.31 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 0.57% to Rs 26.58 crore

Net profit of Wires & Fabriks (S.A) remain constant at Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 0.57% to Rs 26.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 26.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 0.67% to Rs 1.50 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 0.39% to Rs 109.02 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 108.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales26.5826.43 1 109.02108.60 0 OPM %23.2514.79 -16.1716.19 - PBDT3.043.02 1 11.4412.67 -10 PBT0.510.17 200 2.111.31 61 NP0.310.31 0 1.501.49 1

