I K F Finance standalone net profit rises 53.20% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 17 2024 | 12:31 PM IST
Sales rise 48.89% to Rs 132.01 crore

Net profit of I K F Finance rose 53.20% to Rs 18.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 12.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 48.89% to Rs 132.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 88.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales132.0188.66 49 OPM %71.8474.16 -PBDT26.0717.28 51 PBT25.2116.59 52 NP18.8912.33 53

First Published: Aug 17 2024 | 12:22 PM IST

