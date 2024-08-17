I K F Finance standalone net profit rises 53.20% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 48.89% to Rs 132.01 crore

Net profit of I K F Finance rose 53.20% to Rs 18.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 12.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 48.89% to Rs 132.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 88.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.132.0188.6671.8474.1626.0717.2825.2116.5918.8912.33

