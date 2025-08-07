IB Infotech Enterprises standalone net profit rises 174.19% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 2.99% to Rs 2.27 crore

Net profit of IB Infotech Enterprises rose 174.19% to Rs 0.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 2.99% to Rs 2.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.2.272.3452.4221.791.150.491.130.420.850.31

