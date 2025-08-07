Puravankara's arm secures LoI worth Rs 83.51 cr from Krishil WhiteAlpha

Puravankara said that its wholly owned material subsidiary, Starworth Infrastructure & Construction has received a letter of intent (LoI) from Krishil WhiteAlpha for the construction of civil works for a commercial project in Bangalore.

The scope of the project includes civil construction works for the commercial development Luxon, located in the Doddanekundi Industrial Area, Whitefield, Bengaluru, Karnataka.

The said order is worth Rs 83.51 crore.

Puravankara, headquartered in Bengaluru, is one of Indias most admired and trusted real estate developers. The company has established three distinct and successful residential brands Purva, Provident Housing (PHL) and Purva Land, catering to the entire spectrum of housing and plotted development needs.