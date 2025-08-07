Adani Power receives LoI for setting up 2400 MW thermal power project in Bihar

Adani Power has received a Letter of Intent (LOI) from Bihar State Power Generation Company (BSPGCL) for long term procurement of electricity on behalf of North Bihar Power Distribution Company (NBPDCL) and South Bihar Power Distribution Company (SBPDCL), from 2400 MW (3X 800MW) Thermal Power Project to be set up at Village Pirpainti, Dist. Bhagalpur, Bihar on Design, Build, Finance, Own and Operate (DBFOO) model by sourcing fuel from the allocated coal linkage arranged by the Utility under Para B(IV) of SHAKTI Policy.

