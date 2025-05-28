ICDS consolidated net profit rises 170.97% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 230.99% to Rs 2.35 crore

Net profit of ICDS rose 170.97% to Rs 0.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 230.99% to Rs 2.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 31.37% to Rs 1.40 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 71.05% to Rs 3.90 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

